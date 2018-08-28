Search

Council offers funding for beer festivals to stage live performances

PUBLISHED: 11:55 14 December 2018

Down The Pub by acclaimed East Anglian poet Luke Wright is among the Inn Crowd shows that could come to South Norfolk beer festivals. Picture: Creative Arts East

Community beer festivals in South Norfolk are being offered a grant to stage performances including theatre, comedy and poetry.

South Norfolk Council is offering funding of £100 to any beer festival led by the local community to welcome a performance as part of The Inn Crowd, a project that supports rural pubs to host spoken word inspired events.

Supported by Creative Arts East the project has run a series of shows and performances touring pubs across the region with the aim of reinforce pubs as central to rural community life.

The district council funding is open to community beer festivals taking place in 2019, but not pubs or breweries, and will be paid directly to the performance provider.

Among the 2019 Inn Crowd shows are Down The Pub by acclaimed East Anglian poet Luke Wright; Andrew James Brown’s The Moon Under Water, which takes George Orwell’s 1946 essay as a starting point for a journey through pubs great and small; Laurie Bolger’s warm and witty one-woman show Talking To Stranger; and Kiss Me, Help! I Hate You, a show by Jemima Foxtrot that tells the story of three women in the same pub on the same night.

• Find out more at South Norfolk Council community grants

