Three Norfolk churches share in £429,211 funding payout

PUBLISHED: 14:10 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:41 13 December 2018

East Walton church. Pictures: National Churches Trust

Archant

Three much-loved Norfolk churches will receive a share of a £429,211 funding payout from the National Churches Trust.

All Saints, Marsham. Pictures: National Churches TrustAll Saints, Marsham. Pictures: National Churches Trust

A £20,000 repair grant will help fund a project to urgently fix broken tiles, leaky windows and loose stonework at Grade I listed St Mary’s church, East Walton, in west Norfolk.

St Mary’s is on Historic England’s At-Risk Register and the building will deteriorate rapidly if the repairs are not carried out.

The only public building in East Walton, it is used for village gatherings and parish meetings and its round tower dates from before 1066.

The Rev Jane Holmes, from St Mary’s, said: “East Walton is a small village with less than 100 residents so it is a major challenge to raise the substantial funds required to repair our medieval church building.”

South Raynham church. Pictures: National Churches TrustSouth Raynham church. Pictures: National Churches Trust

Meanwhile, a £10,000 repair grant will help fund urgent repairs to the roof, stonework and guttering of Grade II* listed St Martin’s church in South Raynham, near Fakenham. There is no community hall for miles around and the project will allow the church to become a focal point for the area.

The Rev Edward Bundock, rector at St Martin’s, said: “The church is a benefit to all parishioners and visitors and we look forward to the time when we can re-open the church and celebrate as a church and as a community.”

Elsewhere, a £10,000 community grant will help fund a project to install a toilet and kitchenette at Grade I listed All Saints, Marsham, near Aylsham.

The church, which dates back to the early 14th century, will be used to host a dementia cafe, after-school clubs and children’s play groups.

Huw Edwards. Pictures: National Churches TrustHuw Edwards. Pictures: National Churches Trust

A total of 77 churches and chapels across the country will benefit from the latest grants from the charity, which supports church buildings of all Christian denominations across the UK.

Broadcaster and jornalist Huw Edwards, the trust’s vice-president, said: “The UK’s historic churches and chapels are a vital part of our national heritage. But to survive, many need to carry out urgent repairs and install modern facilities. The cost of this work is far beyond what most congregations can pay for themselves.”

