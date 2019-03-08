Search

Farm family fun day to raise money in memory of Norfolk dad of two

PUBLISHED: 09:45 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 27 May 2019

Simon Taylor, from Attleborough, who died aged 34 on March 6 2018. Picture: SENT IN BY JEANETTE SIDELL

A charity open day will be raising money for a mental health charity in memory of a father.

A farm will be raising money for the mental health charity MIND in tribute to Simon Taylor who died after suffering from ill-mental health in March 2018. Picture: Carrie BurridgeA farm will be raising money for the mental health charity MIND in tribute to Simon Taylor who died after suffering from ill-mental health in March 2018. Picture: Carrie Burridge

Leaf Open Farm Sunday, in Fundenhall, will be raising money for the mental health charity in tribute to Simon Taylor, from Attleborough, who died after mental health difficulties in March 2018.

Carrie Burridge, one of the event organisers said: "Simon leaves behind two daughters, Caitlin 13 and Poppy 9, both have been immensely strong whilst facing such a heart-breaking time in any child's life."

The farm event gives families the chance to watch cows be milked meet calves, cuddle a lamb and see vintage cars and tractors.

David Webb who works with Simon's father has volunteered to shave his beard, he said that £1,000 is raised from the shave then he will also shave his head bald.

The event will take place on June 9, 2019, at Manor Farm between 11am and 4.30pm costing £5 per car.

