Published: 7:21 PM July 18, 2021

Children enjoying the T-Rex dinosaur trail in the sun in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Capri Weller

Finally! Summer is here with temperatures reaching highs of 30C across Norfolk at the weekend.

The warm weather saw families flock to attractions across Norwich with many taking the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of dinosaurs as part of the T-Rex trail.

There is currently 21 prehistoric sculptures roaming the city as part of the GoGoDiscover event in partnership with East Anglian charity Break and Wild in Art.

Parks across the city, including Waterloo Park where the fountains are flowing once again in front of the pavilion, also proved popular with barely a cloud in the sky.

Beachgoers young and old donned swimsuits and set up home on sand and shingle across the Norfolk coastline with ice-cream sellers proving to be a magnet for day-trippers headed to the likes of Cromer, Sheringham and Great Yarmouth.

Locals and tourists enjoying the sunshine on Sheringham beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Forecasters at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest had predicted high temperatures, particularly on Sunday.

Picture taken of Cringleford basking in the glorious July sunshine. - Credit: Becki Pope

Weatherquest tweeted: "Largely dry with long spells of sunshine and feeling very warm or hot. Some patchy fair-weather cloud may develop, with the small risk of an evening shower. Cooler on the coast with onshore sea breezes, but temperatures inland could reach as high as 30C".

And the weather certainly did not disappoint, with strong sunshine meaning daytime highs of around 25C on Saturday, with Sunday proving even hotter with highs or around 26C in Norwich and up to 30C in other places.

The warm weather meant heavy traffic heading into some of Norfolk's biggest towns as people headed out to enjoy the warm weather and summer sunshine.

There were delays on the roads in some places, including the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass, where eastbound traffic was being affected by a mixture of congestion and roadworks around the Trowse junction.

There were also delays at Blofield and leading up to the Runham roundabout in Great Yarmouth while the A149 heading along the north Norfolk coast was also busy in patches with sun-seekers heading to the beach.

A couple of youngsters take to the pool to cool off from the warm weather. - Credit: Supplied by Rebecca Michelle

Locals and tourists enjoying the sunshine on Sheringham beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The warm weather looks set to continue over the next few days with highs of 25C in midweek before temperatures start to drop a little towards the weekend.