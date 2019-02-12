Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Fun for all the family at Noah’s Ark-themed Messy Church session

PUBLISHED: 10:04 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 20 February 2019

Youngsters making Noah's Ark-themed crafts at a Messy Church session held at St Nicholas Church, Dereham. Photo: ST NICHOLAS CHURCH

Youngsters making Noah's Ark-themed crafts at a Messy Church session held at St Nicholas Church, Dereham. Photo: ST NICHOLAS CHURCH

Archant

Sixty-five children and their parents enjoyed songs, stories and crafts, at a Noah’s Ark-themed event held as part of a Messy Church session at St Nicholas Church, Dereham.

Parents joining in the dancing at a Messy Church session held at St Nicholas Church, Dereham. Photo: ST NICHOLAS CHURCHParents joining in the dancing at a Messy Church session held at St Nicholas Church, Dereham. Photo: ST NICHOLAS CHURCH

Youngsters learned about the story of Noah and the great flood and made decorative ark plates, dove head-dresses, lion face masks and giraffes with extending necks.

Canon Sally Theakston led a game of beans – with children acting out different types of bean – with youngsters also singing Happy Birthday to six-year-old Martha, who was delighted to share her special day with Messy Church.

Youngsters modelling the dove head-dresses they made at a Messy Church session held at St Nicholas Church, Dereham. Photo: ST NICHOLAS CHURCHYoungsters modelling the dove head-dresses they made at a Messy Church session held at St Nicholas Church, Dereham. Photo: ST NICHOLAS CHURCH

Older children also had a chance to play bar football and air hockey, before joining younger children for the customary fresh fruit pots, hot dogs and cake.

The next Messy Church session at St Nicholas Church, in Church Street, Dereham, will be on Good Friday from 10am-11.30am.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

Security footage shows two men trying car doors in Hopton Picture: Andrew Duffield

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

Shaun Lord who organised the Fortnite Live event. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

‘To see the market die on its feet would be a tragedy’ - bid to cut market fees is blocked

A bid to block a charges hike for two day market traders was blocked at full council this week Picture: Nick Butcher

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

Carl Horth has been jailed for aggressive begging and other offences in Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Youngsters make a splash at Puddle Jumping Championships

A toddler makes a huge splash with a little help in the puddle jumping championships at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists