Fun for all the family at Noah’s Ark-themed Messy Church session

Youngsters making Noah's Ark-themed crafts at a Messy Church session held at St Nicholas Church, Dereham. Photo: ST NICHOLAS CHURCH Archant

Sixty-five children and their parents enjoyed songs, stories and crafts, at a Noah’s Ark-themed event held as part of a Messy Church session at St Nicholas Church, Dereham.

Parents joining in the dancing at a Messy Church session held at St Nicholas Church, Dereham. Photo: ST NICHOLAS CHURCH Parents joining in the dancing at a Messy Church session held at St Nicholas Church, Dereham. Photo: ST NICHOLAS CHURCH

Youngsters learned about the story of Noah and the great flood and made decorative ark plates, dove head-dresses, lion face masks and giraffes with extending necks.

Canon Sally Theakston led a game of beans – with children acting out different types of bean – with youngsters also singing Happy Birthday to six-year-old Martha, who was delighted to share her special day with Messy Church.

Youngsters modelling the dove head-dresses they made at a Messy Church session held at St Nicholas Church, Dereham. Photo: ST NICHOLAS CHURCH Youngsters modelling the dove head-dresses they made at a Messy Church session held at St Nicholas Church, Dereham. Photo: ST NICHOLAS CHURCH

Older children also had a chance to play bar football and air hockey, before joining younger children for the customary fresh fruit pots, hot dogs and cake.

The next Messy Church session at St Nicholas Church, in Church Street, Dereham, will be on Good Friday from 10am-11.30am.