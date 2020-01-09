Search

Advanced search

Video

Hundreds attend funeral of Royal Marine after family's appeal

PUBLISHED: 15:46 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 09 January 2020

The coffin with the fire fighter's helmet makes its way through the parade of wellwishers at the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The coffin with the fire fighter's helmet makes its way through the parade of wellwishers at the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

A family worried that no-one would attend the funeral of a former Royal Marine have been left overwhelmed as more than 200 people attended.

The fire engine in the parade for the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton, with a line up of wellwishers who reacted to an appeal for people to attend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe fire engine in the parade for the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton, with a line up of wellwishers who reacted to an appeal for people to attend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wellwishers were unable to fit into St Mary's Church in Watton as crowds, including current and former servicemen, came to pay their respects to Reg Wilcox.

His family was greeted with a guard of honour along the driveway as they arrived at the church.

The fire engine in the parade in front of the hearse for the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe fire engine in the parade in front of the hearse for the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Wilcox's nephew Alan appealed for support after fewer than 15 people were due to attend the service on January 9.

Mr Rickett said: "When I saw it [the guard of honour] I couldn't speak, it's incredible. There was a manly tear or two or three."

The funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A fire engine from Watton Fire Station led a convoy of vehicles to the church in honour of Mr Wilcox's long career in the fire service.

Chris Fletcher, from the station, said: "We are all firefighters - at the end of the day we wanted to come and pay our respects."

The procession arrives at the cemetery after the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe procession arrives at the cemetery after the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

There were 13 standards from organisations including the Royal British Legion, Royal Marines and Royal Naval Association, which were lowered in respect during the Last Post.

The Phoenix Pipes and Drums of Watton and three members of the City of Norwich Pipe Band also performed.

Standard bearers at the cemetery after the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYStandard bearers at the cemetery after the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Read more: Call for people to attend funeral of Norfolk serviceman

The Rev Kyla Sørensen said the community had lost a great man who was a good friend to many.

Mark Rickett, great-nephew, paid tribute on behalf of his father Alan and thanked everyone for their support.

The funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Rickett said: "He retired to become, in his own words, a man of Norfolk. His days in the Marines were fantastic, he travelled the world, became a man. Once a Marine, always a Marine. Reg was a truly wonderful man. The world will be a sad place without him."

Mr Wilcox, who was 90, was evacuated to the Gissing area when he was 12. He joined the Royal Marines in 1947 aged 17, and was unable swim. During his career, he served on HMS Gambia, HMS Victoria and HMS Glory.

Mourners make their way to the cemetery after the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMourners make their way to the cemetery after the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

After leaving the Royal Marines he served in the London Fire Brigade for 23 years and was among the heroes of the Moorgate tube disaster in 1975.

He was married to Doris for 59 years and the pair enjoyed jetting off on holiday from Norwich Airport.

Pipers escort the hearse to the cemetery after the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPipers escort the hearse to the cemetery after the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He was also a keen gardener and liked to keep his grass and borders in military order.

Read more: "It would mean the world" - Nephew's quest to bring community to Norfolk veteran's funeral

Pub offers transport to attend Norfolk Royal Marine's funeral

Stan Hebborn, from the Phoenix Pipers said the camaraderie shown by the Armed Forces and the community and urged any veteran or family to seek help from groups.

Rev Kyla Sorensen leads the coffin out of St Mary's Church after the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRev Kyla Sorensen leads the coffin out of St Mary's Church after the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said; "Nobody should go out on their own. We should look out for others in the community."

Veterans needing support should contact Royal Airforce Association, Army Benevolent Fund, Royal Naval Association, Royal Marines Association and the Royal British Legion.

The coffin with the fire fighter's helmet at the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at St Mary's Church, Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe coffin with the fire fighter's helmet at the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at St Mary's Church, Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The coffin with the fire fighter's helmet at the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe coffin with the fire fighter's helmet at the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The coffin with the fire fighter's helmet at the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe coffin with the fire fighter's helmet at the funeral of Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox at Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Royal Marine, Reg Wilcox. Picture: Reg Wilcox' familyRoyal Marine, Reg Wilcox. Picture: Reg Wilcox' family

The nephew of Reg Wilcox is hoping people will hear his call to attend the funeral of the 90 year old Royal Marine. Picture: Alan RickettThe nephew of Reg Wilcox is hoping people will hear his call to attend the funeral of the 90 year old Royal Marine. Picture: Alan Rickett

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Demolition work set to begin to make way for major new hotel

Spitfire Road at its junction with Anson Road. Photo: Google

Man finds 2ft black hair in McDonald’s wrap

A hair was found in a wrap at a McDonald's branch in Tuckswood. Picture: Google/Paul Cruickshank

Boss reveals £4m makeover plan for historic hotel

General manager David Graham outside Dunston Hall which will see up to £4m invested to refurbish the rooms and restaurant. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘My heart’s not in it’: Owner puts Norwich cafe up for sale

John Cornwell (inset) has sold the Butterfly Cafe in Norwich. Pictures: John Cornwell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Famous wrecked boat revealed by super-low tides

Part of what's left of the hull of the SS Fernebo on Cromer beach. Picture: ALAN TUTT

‘My heart’s not in it’: Owner puts Norwich cafe up for sale

John Cornwell (inset) has sold the Butterfly Cafe in Norwich. Pictures: John Cornwell

Norwich City transfer rumours: Bundesliga ace set to sign for Canaries

Norwich City have been heavily linked with a January transfer move for Hertha Berlin and Slovakia's Ondrej Duda, seen here in action against England during Euro 2016 Picture: Nick Potts/PA

A11 to get new coffee shop and drive-thru

The proposed development site on the A11, Thetford bypass, for a new coffee shop restaurant and drive-thru. Photo: Google Images

WATCH: Video shows the number of drivers confused by NDR roundabout

A video on the Wroxham Road roundabout on the NDR shows the number of drivers confused by its layout. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists