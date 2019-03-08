Dereham Peace Day 2019: Everything you need to know

Re-enactors will be part of the Dereham Peace Day 2019 event.

A day of commemoration and paying homage to the past is just over a week away in Dereham.

A scene from the peace march in 1919.

Organisers behind the town's Peace Day, which replaces this year's carnival, are putting the final touches to event taking place on Saturday July 20.

And here is the full programme of everything that will be happening on the day:

9am

The peace celebrations in 1919.

Dereham Town Band will play in the Market Place until 11am, while the arrival of "returning" First World War soldiers will take place at the Mid-Norfolk Railway station, off Station Road. There they will be met by re-enactment actors (visitors from 1919) before a guard of honour, organised by the Royal British Legion (RBL), takes place. The public are invited to come and watch. The RBL members will then lead a march with army personnel towards Market Place, and the soldiers will explore changes to the town since 1919 and talk to residents, visitors, and business owners.

10am

An inter-denominational Peace Day service will take place at St Nicholas Church, on Church Street. It will be attended by the 1919 visitors, soldiers and invited guests, including the families of men whose names appear on Dereham's war memorial plus families of men who survived the Great War. Members of the army and RBL will also attend.

Dereham Carnival knitters are putting the final stitches to a yarn bombing project.

10.45am

The church bells will ring.

Noon

The 1919 visitors and soldiers will have lunch at the King's Head, on Norwich Street, where people are invited to share a pint or two with them.

1pm

The 1919 visitors and soldiers will walk to the Recreation Ground via Commercial Road, where an afternoon of activities will begin. There will be a Union Jack parade at 1pm and children are invited to make their own and bring them along. There will also be races including running, novelty, skipping, hobby horse, and sack, a free puppet show, exhibitions, cream teas, maypole, side shows, games, entertainment, a fancy dress competition including one with bicycles, prams and pushchairs, and stalls. People are also welcome to bring picnics.

4pm

Tug of war between the 1919 visitors and soldiers.

4.30pm

The presentations will take place.

What else do you need to know?

Forms

Entries for the fancy dress competitions and the adult and children's races need to be registered with organisers before the day. Entry forms for each event, as well as the children's Peace Day visitors competition, can be collected from and then returned to: Dereham Library, Shoe Doctor, All Crafts in Cuthbert Court and The Railway Tavern. They can also be emailed by contacting info@derehamcarnival.co.uk and asking for the relevant forms.

Peace Day visitors competition

Children have a chance to win a unique engraved Peace Day centenary cup. The children will collect an entry form and then talk to as many visitors and soldiers as they can on the day getting their entry form initiated by each one. The child with the most visitors and soldiers on their form will win the cup. If there is a draw we will give away another cup.

Shop windows

All the shops in the town are being encouraged to decorate their windows in red white and blue to celebrate Peace Day. Judging will be on Thursday, July 18, and the winner will receive a cup to place in their window before Peace Day.

Gift bags

One hundred red, white or blue gift bags will be hidden in Dereham during the week before the celebrations. Each will have a gift for the finder and some information about the event.

Photographic and video competition

People are invited to take as many pictures as they like and videos of events during the day. These will be displayed on the Dereham Carnival website and the best photograph and video will win engraved centenary cups. Runners up will receive centenary medals.