Search

Advanced search

Major supermarkets cut fuel prices

23 November, 2018 - 16:51
Supermarkets are cutting fuel prices. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Supermarkets are cutting fuel prices. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Sainsbury’s and Morrisons follow Asda in announcing they will cut fuel prices.

In what is the supermarket’s fourth fuel price reduction in the past four weeks, Asda announced on Friday (November 23) that costs would be reduced, with Morrisons and Sainsbury’s following suit.

Asda cut its national price cap by 1p per litre for petrol and 2p per litre for diesel and Morrisons and Sainsbury’s matched the cut starting from Saturday.

Asda’s senior fuel buyer Dave Tyrer said: “Further decreases in the wholesale market mean we are able to reduce our prices again, with Asda’s unleaded price dropped by up to 9p per litre since the end of October, and now we’re seeing the diesel price drop below £1.30 for the first time in three months.”

The latest cut means drivers will pay no more than £1.19 per litre for petrol and £1.30 per litre for diesel at its 319 filling stations.

Morrisons head of fuel Ashley Myers added: “With oil prices continuing to fall, we can now make the third cut in fuel prices this month.”

David Pegg, Sainsbury’s fuel buying manager, said the cut would assist customers “at this busy, festive time of the year”.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “It’s great to see drivers benefiting from Black Friday too with this latest price cut at the pumps, which we now need to be followed swiftly by other retailers so the UK average price comes down.

“After so much of 2018 being characterised by rising fuel prices, it’s heartening to see prices falling just as we enter the expensive festive period.

“While this is obviously good news, it’s disappointing that it has not come sooner as the wholesale price of petrol has been falling for weeks.”

Petrol and diesel prices reached a four-year high in recent months.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

A man's body was found in a field on the outskirts of North Walsham. Picture: David Bale

Updated Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

Bluebell Road in Norwich was closed for several hours while police investigated an incident. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Katherine Ryan reveals what comedians really think of Norfolk

Comedian Katherine Ryan hosting the Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Revealed: The winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2018, hosted by Katherine Ryan

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Ciaran Nelson of Anglian Water who presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Norwich Research Park. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video ‘Get to the back of the house in case anything blows up’: Man arrested after Norwich bomb threat

A specialist dog handler has been brought in while police investigate an incident on Bluebell Road in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Police pledge extra patrols after Norwich bomb threat found ‘not credible’

Bluebell Road in Norwich was closed for several hours while police investigated an incident. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing a crash which killed him and a workmate

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

A man's body was found in a field on the outskirts of North Walsham. Picture: David Bale

Video Steak and lobster restaurant opens its doors in Norwich

Bourgee owners Mark Baumann and James Welling with a steak and lobster board Credit: Louisa Baldwin
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast