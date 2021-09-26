Fuel delays threaten sick seal pups on Norfolk coast

Published: 10:55 AM September 26, 2021

Sick seal pups on the Norfolk coast are among those affected by the ongoing supply crisis and panic-buying of fuel. - Credit: James Bass © 2015

Dan Goldsmith, chair of the Yarmouth-based Marine and Wildlife Rescue, said the charity had been forced to suspend its service for several hours yesterday, until finally managing to refuel its four-wheel drive in Hopton with just 12 miles in the tank at 10pm on Saturday.

“This is a very busy time,” said Mr Goldsmith.

Dan Goldsmith, chair of Marine and Wildlife Rescue - Credit: Nick Butcher

“We’ve been very busy since August and of course a lot of the pups that come up are quite sickly, so it's definitely something we need to go to.”

He added: “Yesterday it was quite desperate, so I’m glad we’re now fuelled.

“But that might not be sustainable. I might have fuel now, but if this situation doesn’t improve, it doesn’t take many runs to west Norfolk to be out of it again.”

