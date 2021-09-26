News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fuel delays threaten sick seal pups on Norfolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 10:55 AM September 26, 2021   
The seal colony between Winterton and Horsey Picture: James Bass

Sick seal pups on the Norfolk coast are among those affected by the ongoing supply crisis and panic-buying of fuel. - Credit: James Bass © 2015

Sick seal pups on the Norfolk coast are among those affected by the ongoing supply crisis and panic-buying of fuel.  

Dan Goldsmith, chair of the Yarmouth-based Marine and Wildlife Rescue, said the charity had been forced to suspend its service for several hours yesterday, until finally managing to refuel its four-wheel drive in Hopton with just 12 miles in the tank at 10pm on Saturday.

“This is a very busy time,” said Mr Goldsmith. 

Dan Goldsmith is concerned about the water pollution on Haddiscoe marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

Dan Goldsmith, chair of Marine and Wildlife Rescue - Credit: Nick Butcher

“We’ve been very busy since August and of course a lot of the pups that come up are quite sickly, so it's definitely something we need to go to.”

He added: “Yesterday it was quite desperate, so I’m glad we’re now fuelled.

“But that might not be sustainable. I might have fuel now, but if this situation doesn’t improve, it doesn’t take many runs to west Norfolk to be out of it again.”
 

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police on Station Road in Thorpe Market

Man dies in hospital after fight near Norfolk pub

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Autumn Lights is coming to the Norfolk Showground this November. 

Visit Norfolk | Video

Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A rare Airbus Beluga XL has been spotted flying over Norfolk.

Rare Airbus Beluga XL spotted over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

TV | Video

The Bill star reveals he has moved to Norfolk and why he loves it

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon