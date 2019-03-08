Thousands turn out to support open farm in memory of late father

A farm open day held in memory of a father who took his own life last year has raised thousands for a mental health charity in Norfolk.

Thousand turned out to the Fuddenhall open farm day in memory of Simon Taylor. Photo: Submitted Thousand turned out to the Fuddenhall open farm day in memory of Simon Taylor. Photo: Submitted

More than 6,500 attended the Manor Farm open day in Fundenhall on Sunday, June 9, with all vistor proceeds going to mental health charity Mind.

The day was organised to raise awareness of mental illness after family friend Simon Taylor took his own life in March last year, and featured professional councillors and representaives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust.

Carrie Burridge, who organised the event, said: "It was a truly awesome day, many people seemed support with their mental health which was one point we wanted to make sure."

The organisers are still to confirm the grand total raised but said it was a fantastic turn out, with participating school groups all raising more than £250 each.