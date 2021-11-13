Review: From The Jam and The Selecter, UEA LCR, Norwich
In the darkest days at the height of the pandemic, fans of live indoor music feared when (and indeed if) the experiences they love would return.
The rawness of being so close to a band and the energy from the crowd - and yes the sweat.
So to be back in the heart of it all in the UEA LCR on Friday night was a brilliant feeling.
And what a treat From The Jam and The Selecter served up to the delighted masses.
It had been far too long since Bruce Foxton and Co had been in our fine city and they made up for lost time with a cracking set which had the crowd bouncing (literally).
That's Entertainment summed up the night perfectly and reminded us what we'd been missing. Town Called Malice, Going Underground, Eton Rifles, In The City, Heat Wave, What You Give is What You Get....the classics kept coming.
Pauline Black, Arthur "Gaps" Henderson and fellow members of The Selecter were one of the most successful ska bands from the 2 Tone era and more than 40 years on from their formation are still top notch performers.
Pauline joked they've had plenty of practice with On My Radio and they performed it with the same energy and passion as if it was the first time.
Missing Words, Too Much Pressure, Three Minute Hero and James Bond were all in a terrific hour-long set, which also included a moving tribute to The Beat drummer Everett Morton who was laid to rest earlier in the day.
"Enjoy life while you can," Pauline told the crowd. And enjoy the night they certainly did.