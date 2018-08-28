From page to screen course throws a light on film adaptations

Keira Knightley in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Picture: Universal Studios. Copyright: © 2005 Universal Studios. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Many successful films started their lives as novels or plays, and now a 10-week course aims to cast a light on how the magic happens.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Cromer Society is running a Literary Adaptations: From Page to Screen course, starting on Wednesday, January 9 and running until March 20.

The course will examine a range of excerpts from film versions of novels, plays and short stories such as Henry V, Pride and Prejudice, Oliver Twist, the Go-between, Atonement, The Birds and Brief Encounter. Ways of ‘reading’ a film will also be explored as well as the role of music, costume, and the social context in which the film was made.

Sessions take place at the The Cottage in Louden Road, Cromer, 10.30am to midday, led by Sue Burge.

Call Chris Branford for more details on 01263 510120.

The society is also hosting recorded music evenings from 7pm on January 9 and 23, at the Suffield Park Bowls Club.