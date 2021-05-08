Published: 6:30 AM May 8, 2021

Fiona Boswell and her 'love of her life' Guy. - Credit: supplied

Friends are raising money for a Norwich woman fighting for a refund after her partner died before their wedding day.

Fiona Boswell is seeking a refund from the Elm Farm Country House in Horsham St Faith. She was forced to cancel her wedding in July after her partner Guy died of a rare disease in March.

But the hotel has so far declined to give her a refund.

Friends Natasha Williams and Gary Bartlett have set up a Gofundme page to raise the money. So far £645 has been raised.

Mrs Boswell said she was touched by the fundraising, which she had given her permission for, but pledged to give the amount raised to the National Amyloidosis Centre based at the Royal Free Hospital in London to help research into the disease.

Mr Boswell died aged 50 from amyloidosis, which is caused by abnormal deposition and accumulation of proteins in the tissues of the body.

Over the past week Mrs Boswell said she had also received a pledge from one Norwich restaurant owner to give her half of the amount owed - more than £2,000 - as a goodwill gesture.

She said: "I have been touched by all the support and thankful that it is also raising awareness of amyloidosis which is such a cruel disease.

"Girls dream about getting married from the age of 10 but what this has shown is - make sure you go to a venue which can accommodate your fairy tale."

Mrs Boswell's friend Ms Williams stated on the Gofundme page: "Please help us raise £4,500 to replace the money lost by Fiona Boswell... Let’s restore her faith in humanity and show her people really do care in her hour of need."

Fiona Boswell, pictured in happier times. - Credit: Supplied

The fund has only just been set up and already 33 people have made a donation.

Mrs Boswell, who works for Aviva, booked her wedding last year for July 24. But after Mr Boswell's diagnosis they married at Norwich Register office with just four people present last October.

They had still hoped to have their big day at Elm Farm with friends and family on July 24 but sadly Mr Boswell passed away in March 2021.



