Published: 7:15 PM March 10, 2021

This medieval stained glass roundel showing a king feasting, in the Norfolk Museums Service collection, was acquired with help from the Friends of the Norwich Museums - Credit: Peter King

Treasures from Norwich museums are shining out across the city to celebrate a 100th birthday.

Gold coins, Norwich’s sequel to the Bayeux Tapestry and the statue of Samson which once stood in Tombland are pictured across the walls of Norwich Castle this month.

The Friends of the Norwich Museums, the oldest independent museum support group in the country, celebrates its centenary this year and is marking the occasion with projections of some of the treasures it has helped buy for Norfolk Museums Service.

The Friends of the Norwich Museums celebrates its centenary with projections on to Norwich Castle - Credit: Peter King

The pictures will be beamed on to the Castle during the evenings of March 11, 12 and 13, plus future dates through 2021.

The images include:

The recently restored statue of Samson who once stood in Tombland and now has a new home in the Museum of Norwich.

Samson, from Tombland, now stands in the Museum of Norwich. The statue was restored and conserved with help from the public and the Friends of the Norwich Museums - Credit: Peter King

The magnificent sequel to the Bayeux Tapestry which is being created in Norfolk for the Castle by volunteer embroiderers.

Detail from the Bayeux-style Friends Tapestry being created in Norfolk - Credit: Peter King

An iron age torc.

This Iron Age Torc in the Norfolk Museums Service collection was acquired with help from the Friends of the Norwich Museums - Credit: Peter King

An Anglo Saxon hoard of gold coins.

This Anglo Saxon hoard of gold coins, in the Norfolk Museums Service collection, was acquired with help from the Friends of the Norwich Museums - Credit: Peter King

The gold and garnet Winfarthing Pendant which dates back to the seventh century.

The Friends helps to fund the purchase, conservation and restoration of objects at Norwich Castle Musuem, the Museum of Norwich (formerly the Bridewell) and Strangers Hall. Its own history dates back to 1920 when John Henry Walter, a director of Norwich Union, realised that works of national and local importance were being lost to the people of Norwich and Norfolk because the city had no funds to buy them. He recruited others, including members of the Jarrold, Gurney and Colman families, who were equally keen to preserve important collections of art, textiles and natural history for future generations of Norfolk people.

The Friends of the Norwich Museums celebrates its centenary with projections on to Norwich Castle - Credit: Peter King

The Friends of the Norwich Museums was launched in 1921. The following year member Leonard Bolingbroke gave Strangers Hall to the city, to become a museum of domestic life, followed, in 1925 by shoe manufacturer Henry Holmes giving the Bridewell and a collection which became the basis of an industrial museum for the city.

Today the group has around 900 members. Other events it is supporting this centenary year include a major exhibition of work by Norwich School artist John Crome which should run from May 17 to September 5.

For more on a century of support for Norwich museums visit friendsofthenorwichmuseums.co.uk

