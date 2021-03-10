What are the pictures being projected on to Norwich Castle?
- Credit: Peter King
Treasures from Norwich museums are shining out across the city to celebrate a 100th birthday.
Gold coins, Norwich’s sequel to the Bayeux Tapestry and the statue of Samson which once stood in Tombland are pictured across the walls of Norwich Castle this month.
The Friends of the Norwich Museums, the oldest independent museum support group in the country, celebrates its centenary this year and is marking the occasion with projections of some of the treasures it has helped buy for Norfolk Museums Service.
The pictures will be beamed on to the Castle during the evenings of March 11, 12 and 13, plus future dates through 2021.
The images include:
You may also want to watch:
The recently restored statue of Samson who once stood in Tombland and now has a new home in the Museum of Norwich.
The magnificent sequel to the Bayeux Tapestry which is being created in Norfolk for the Castle by volunteer embroiderers.
Most Read
- 1 Giant four-metre-deep sinkhole opens up in Norwich park
- 2 What happened next? Author of 1990s love letter comes forward to tell all
- 3 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
- 4 Seafront businesses fear ruin if dunes continue to 'overrun' beach
- 5 'I'm very lucky': Gambling addict who stole £1m on his new life out of prison
- 6 School class bubble goes into self-isolation after one day back
- 7 Norfolk's Covid rate 15 times lower than at start of lockdown
- 8 Group of students isolating after Covid case on first day back
- 9 Man found with 8,000 indecent child images feared catching Covid in prison
- 10 Police hunt wanted 58-year-old in Norwich
An iron age torc.
An Anglo Saxon hoard of gold coins.
The gold and garnet Winfarthing Pendant which dates back to the seventh century.
The Friends helps to fund the purchase, conservation and restoration of objects at Norwich Castle Musuem, the Museum of Norwich (formerly the Bridewell) and Strangers Hall. Its own history dates back to 1920 when John Henry Walter, a director of Norwich Union, realised that works of national and local importance were being lost to the people of Norwich and Norfolk because the city had no funds to buy them. He recruited others, including members of the Jarrold, Gurney and Colman families, who were equally keen to preserve important collections of art, textiles and natural history for future generations of Norfolk people.
The Friends of the Norwich Museums was launched in 1921. The following year member Leonard Bolingbroke gave Strangers Hall to the city, to become a museum of domestic life, followed, in 1925 by shoe manufacturer Henry Holmes giving the Bridewell and a collection which became the basis of an industrial museum for the city.
Today the group has around 900 members. Other events it is supporting this centenary year include a major exhibition of work by Norwich School artist John Crome which should run from May 17 to September 5.
For more on a century of support for Norwich museums visit friendsofthenorwichmuseums.co.uk
Read more about the Friends Tapestry
Read more about the Wisbech woman crafting a full size replica of the Bayeux Tapestry