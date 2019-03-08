Search

Advanced search

'The leap in awareness is immediate' - campaign to rid shores of frisbees sees impact

PUBLISHED: 14:39 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 17 September 2019

Pictured is one of three seals along the Norfolk coast with their heads stuck in a plastic ring which have yet to be caught as of July 24, 2019 Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals

Pictured is one of three seals along the Norfolk coast with their heads stuck in a plastic ring which have yet to be caught as of July 24, 2019 Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals

FOHS

A campaign launched by a Norfolk community group has seen a vast spread in posters and increased awareness of the problems surrounding plastic rings.

Flying plastic rings make colourful bunting at a campaign launch but are lethal to seals if they find their way into the sea. A campaign is urging people to use them well away from the water's edge Picture: Liz CoatesFlying plastic rings make colourful bunting at a campaign launch but are lethal to seals if they find their way into the sea. A campaign is urging people to use them well away from the water's edge Picture: Liz Coates

Since the launch of the Friends of Horsey Seals (FoHS) appeal to keep seals safe from flying rings on July 24, more than 500 posters and 5,000 leaflets have been distributed across the county.

The campaign started after the figure of seals being harmed by plastic rings in Norfolk had risen from 11 cases to 34 last year.

FoHS said: "The campaign is to do with making people aware of what happens if people are not careful with the discs and they go straight in the sea.

"Caravan Parks, shops, cafes, museums, hotels, supermarkets and vets have all been happy to display the publicity."

New hi-vis vests are helping to spread the message about flying rings and seals Picture: Liz CoatesNew hi-vis vests are helping to spread the message about flying rings and seals Picture: Liz Coates

As well as the posters and leaflets, volunteers have been handing out surveys across Norfolk asking people how much they know about the dangers of plastic rings.

You may also want to watch:

"As expected visitors to the coast seem generally to be less aware also local residents and businesses have varied a lot in their knowledge of the problem.

"What is clear is that as soon as people, adults and children alike, see the poster and leaflet the leap in their awareness is immediate. Overwhelmingly sympathy and concern has been expressed for the stricken seals."

Chairman of the Friends of Horsey Seals with a cuddly seal at the launch of a campaign raising awareness of seals and plastic flying rings Picture: Liz CoatesChairman of the Friends of Horsey Seals with a cuddly seal at the launch of a campaign raising awareness of seals and plastic flying rings Picture: Liz Coates

The poster features an engaging seal image by local wildlife artist Lorraine Auton and the leaflet tells the stories of three lucky seals on the brink of dying from their flying ring injuries who the team at Horsey helped rescue.

The publicity materials were funded by Sea-Changers and the campaign is supported by the RSPCA, British Divers and Marine and Wildlife Rescue.

FoHS said: "Twenty five primary and 20 coastal secondary schools were also contacted and some of the children made their own posters of the injured seals before the start of the summer holiday."

When asked 'What message does the seal [in the poster] give?' A pupil from Acle Primary School said: "He is saying 'help me' because it is not his fault he can't get out of the ring."

Seals on Blakeney PointSeals on Blakeney Point

FoHS said: "We need to keep talking to local people and visitors about the campaign, build on links we have made with local businesses, councils and identify ambassadors who are actively promoting the campaign."

Most Read

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich baker to close business after 12 years

John Watt, owner of Pye Baker in Norwich, has closed his business. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

Cyclist seriously injured in crash involving bus on busy road

Newmarket Road. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Post Office to close as part of plan to move Co-Op to former pub site

The post office, which is inside the Cooperative convenience store on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft will shut its doors. Picture: Google Maps

Leisure centre set for revamp following £1.5m funding boost

Swaffham Leisure Centre will be closed for 20 weeks after £1.5m in funding was secured for its reburbishment. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists