Search

Advanced search

Friends complete tough charity walk for toddler Harry Deeba

PUBLISHED: 21:38 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:39 26 September 2019

Martin Wales, Steve Rice, Joe Millett, Neil Long and Ray Beales with toddler Harry Deeba on the Norfolk Coast Path as part of a three-day 130-mile fundraising trek, Picture: MARTIN WALES

Martin Wales, Steve Rice, Joe Millett, Neil Long and Ray Beales with toddler Harry Deeba on the Norfolk Coast Path as part of a three-day 130-mile fundraising trek, Picture: MARTIN WALES

MARTIN WALES

A group of friends raised thousands of pounds for charity after completing a gruelling 130-mile countryside and coastal trek.

Martin Wales, Steve Rice, Joe Millett, Neil Long and Ray Beales walked along the Peddars Way and Norfolk Coast Path from Knettishall Heath to Hopton-on-Sea over three days.

The friends raised £6,000, split between the East Anglian Air Ambulance and a campaign to help Taverham three-year-old Harry Deeba receive specialist cancer treatment in New York.

You may also want to watch:

The toddler was diagnosed with stage four high risk neuroblastoma but has received the all-clear. The family still need to travel to America to complete the vaccination process.

The group did the walk in memory of their friend and keen footballer Mike Rice, from East Wretham, who died aged 34 while playing badminton.

Mr Wales, 38, a Shipdham paramedic, said: "The pain barriers had to be pushed through."

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mike-rice-monster130







































































































Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Gardener completes Norwich City sticker album in one day

Scott Watson with his completed Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Running column: Why we could all do with channelling our inner Kipchoge, says Mark Armstrong

Eliud Kipchoge is looking to become the first man to break two hours for a marathon next month in Vienna. Picture: PA

Friends complete tough charity walk for toddler Harry Deeba

Martin Wales, Steve Rice, Joe Millett, Neil Long and Ray Beales with toddler Harry Deeba on the Norfolk Coast Path as part of a three-day 130-mile fundraising trek, Picture: MARTIN WALES

Calls for Liz Truss to resign after revealing Saudi arms ban

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists