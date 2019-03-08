Friends complete tough charity walk for toddler Harry Deeba

A group of friends raised thousands of pounds for charity after completing a gruelling 130-mile countryside and coastal trek.

Martin Wales, Steve Rice, Joe Millett, Neil Long and Ray Beales walked along the Peddars Way and Norfolk Coast Path from Knettishall Heath to Hopton-on-Sea over three days.

The friends raised £6,000, split between the East Anglian Air Ambulance and a campaign to help Taverham three-year-old Harry Deeba receive specialist cancer treatment in New York.

The toddler was diagnosed with stage four high risk neuroblastoma but has received the all-clear. The family still need to travel to America to complete the vaccination process.

The group did the walk in memory of their friend and keen footballer Mike Rice, from East Wretham, who died aged 34 while playing badminton.

Mr Wales, 38, a Shipdham paramedic, said: "The pain barriers had to be pushed through."

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mike-rice-monster130








































































































