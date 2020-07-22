Search

Woman who died in Gorleston flat was mum-of-two who worked at Wetherspoons

PUBLISHED: 17:06 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 22 July 2020

Emergency services at a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in the property. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Emergency services at a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in the property. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Tributes have been paid to mum-of-two Alex Mills who was found dead in a flat in Gorleston.

Police forensic officers at a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in the property. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Emergency services were called amid concerns for her safety and officers forced entry to the home in Oxford Avenue on Tuesday (July 21) at around 7.30pm.

Once inside they found the bodies of Miss Mills, 33, and a man in his 30s, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbour said she had to vacate her home below because of worries about gas.

Miss Mills was named locally as one of the victims.

Emergency services at a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in the property. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

It is understood she died alongside her boyfriend Raj.

Friends who live nearby said the couple had been in a relationship for around five years and had met on an internet dating site.

Having become more serious in the last two years, they were looking to move in together and get married.

One woman said Miss Mills had lost several stone in weight at a local slimming club and had supported her through some tough times.

Emergency services at a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in the property. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

She said she worked as a barmaid at JD Wetherspoon’s The Troll Cart in Great Yarmouth before the lockdown and would have been well known in the area, as well as at Lydia Eva Court, a care home in Gorleston which specialises in looking after people with dementia.

Paying tribute a friend, who asked not to be named, described her as “bubbly, friendly” woman who would always say hello to people.

“I am shocked and really numb,” she said.

“I am absolutely devastated.

“This does not feel right. She was a lovely person.

“When I was going through down patches she used to make me laugh.

“She was brilliant.”

She said she and Miss Mills had been “really close friends”.

Miss Mills had two young daughters who did not live with her but visited regularly, she added.

As forensic teams descended on the property on Wednesday (July 22) friends began leaving flowers at the scene and sharing their shock and upset.

Police have since said the deaths are unexplained but that there are no suspcicious circumstances.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

