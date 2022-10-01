Friendly rivalries reignited at village ploughing contest

Gallery

The annual Old Ram Ploughing Contest was held at Lakes Farm in Tacolneston - Credit: Ben Langley

Friendly rivalries and country entertainment were on display as an annual ploughing contest brought 400 visitors to a Norfolk field.

The Old Ram Ploughing Contest was held on Sunday at Lakes Farm in Tacolneston, between Attleborough and Long Stratton.

It featured more than 30 vintage tractors and ploughs, as well as a static display of a modern New Holland tractor loaned by machinery firm Ernest Doe.

The event, organised by the Old Ram Tractor Club, also raised money for a charity which will be decided at its annual meeting.

Bev Spratt, who hosted the event on his farm, said: "It is friendly rivalry, but the boys who drive in the competition are looking after all sorts of old tractors, so there is always a bit of banter about who can plough the best with their vintage ploughs.

"We get people coming from the villages who are amazed at the old tractors and were asking all sorts of questions about how we used to farm years ago."

George Spratt and Loxley Langley at the annual Old Ram Ploughing Contest held at Lakes Farm in Tacolneston - Credit: Ben Langley

The annual Old Ram Ploughing Contest was held at Lakes Farm in Tacolneston - Credit: Ben Langley



