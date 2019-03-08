Young and old come together for intergenerational puppet making project

Friend in Deed oragnised a puppet making workshop Norwich Puppet Theatre. Picture: Stuart Beard Stuart Beard Photography

Young and old have come together for day of puppet making as part of a project with aims to foster friendships between different generations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Working in groups, little ones as young as two teamed up with residents from Badgers Wood care home in Drayton and Chiswick House care home in Norwich to make puppet versions of one another. Picture: Stuart Beard Working in groups, little ones as young as two teamed up with residents from Badgers Wood care home in Drayton and Chiswick House care home in Norwich to make puppet versions of one another. Picture: Stuart Beard

On Thursday, May 16, Friend in Deed, a Norfolk based charity which helps create friendships across generations joined forces with The Norfolk and Norwich Festival, as well as Norwich Puppet Theatre to deliver two, very special, puppet portrait sessions.

You may also want to watch:

Working in groups, little ones as young as two and their parents teamed up with residents from Badgers Wood care home in Drayton and Chiswick House care home in Norwich to make puppet versions of one another.

One of a series of planned workshops, the puppets could be as realistic or magical as people liked with participants sharing information about their likes and dislikes to help create the characters.

Young and old have came together for day of puppet making at Norwich Puppet Theatre as part of a project with aims to foster friendships between different generations.Picture: Stuart Beard Young and old have came together for day of puppet making at Norwich Puppet Theatre as part of a project with aims to foster friendships between different generations.Picture: Stuart Beard

Kelly Lindsay, director of Friend in Deed said: "Students did an excellent job of assisting and supporting their older friends with their puppet making.

"Whether it was the freedom to decorate the puppets with the flair and carefree nature that younger children do, or the older generations careful reflection on their choices. The sessions both showed, kindness, nurture, support and both age groups seemed to watch and learn from each other," she said.