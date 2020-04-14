Search

Fridges and equipment donated by local business for temporary kitchens at N&N

PUBLISHED: 15:03 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 14 April 2020

Dave Glasscock and Paul Chisnall, right, deliver donated goods from Hughes to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Picture: Hughes

Helping to make life easier for Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital staff was the driving force behind a generous donation of electrical goods by local business Hughes.

The retailer, which has over 30 stores in East Anglia, had already made an earlier donation of four kettles, four microwaves and a fridge for a temporary kitchen at the N&N, as well as some kettles and radios for Ipswich Hospital.

But that soon became a bigger donation to the N&N, as Hughes’ trade general manager Paul Chisnall explained: “We were asked to provide a price to supply many more items as the N&N wanted to create several pop-up staff rest areas so staff caring for coronavirus patients could get a hot drink and heat up a meal in the area they are working rather than converging to minimise contamination.

“They were after 20 fridges this time, plus 20 microwaves and 20 kettles so quite a stack of products.

“Although the NHS were offering to pay I thought this was a way Hughes could step in to help and do our bit and (managing director) Robert Hughes agreed. We are a big local company with over 700 staff and thousands of local customers who would all be pleased we were helping in this very small way.”

MORE: Nine new deaths in Norfolk confirmed as total rises to 126

The retailer’s headquarters are in Lowestoft and although all Hughes shops are closed during the coronavirus lockdown, some ‘essential services’ are being continued where it is safe to do so and with extra hygiene precautions in place, from delivery service bases in Norwich and Thetford.

With people spending more time at home, items such as ovens, fridges and televisions are being relied upon more than ever, with rental customers needing repairs or replacements, as well as essential businesses still operating, such as NHS buildings and care homes.

Mr Chisnall added: “Although it was only a load of appliances into a deserted loading bay it brought a lump to my throat that Hughes were able to help our NHS heroes in a miniscule way during this extraordinary time.”

