Quiz

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

It is finally Friday after what seems like the longest week ever, so take a break and see how you get on in our pub quiz.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Although you will not be able to go to a pub tonight, you can still challenge your mates to a quiz by sharing this and seeing who gets the best score.

There are 15 questions to answer, which vary in difficulty, on topics including music, sport, food and drink and TV.

Once you’ve completed it make sure to tweet us your score and let us know how you get on.

You could also use our questions for a group quiz if you are video calling people outside your household who you can’t see in person at the moment due to the restrictions.

Good luck and remember, no cheating and searching for the answers on Google!

If you missed yesterday’s quiz you can find it here.