Lowestoft to feature on French TV in report on Brexit

PUBLISHED: 16:37 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 25 January 2020

Fisherman Stephen Martin, Brexit Party MEP June Mummery and French journalists from La Chaine Parlementaire filming in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Archant

Journalists from French Parliamentary TV have visited Lowestoft today to discuss the town's desire for Brexit.

Clément Perrouault, from La Chaine Parlementaire, spoke to a number of people around the town for a report into Brexit to be aired next month.

With 62.9pc of voters in favour of leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum, Waveney was amongst the highest supporting Brexit areas in the country.

Mr Perrouault said: "There was a huge interest at the beginning in France because it was a huge surprise after the referendum.

"It has been like a TV series where you follow every new development and everyone is talking about what is going to happen and how people would vote in the elections since.

"Three years is a long time and after a while people lose interest thinking it will never happen.

"We saw no end, but the General Election last year was another surprise and wasn't the result we expected, and now the interest is massive for next week."

As well as following four MEPs in Brussels and London, the report also examines the situation away from the capital.

June Mummery, of Lowestoft Fish Market Alliance, was elected as a Brexit Party MEP last year, and greeted the journalists at the town's fishing port.

Mr Perrouault said: "Lowestoft seemed like the place to come because a lot of people voted for Brexit here, and a lot of fishermen were in favour in general.

"This town used to have a lot more fishermen but they have lost a lot in recent years.

"We wanted someone involved in Brussels but also someone in the field with people in a place where Brexit has a lot of support.

"We have heard Mrs Mummery is very involved in local issues, particularly with fishing, and wanted to talk about the situation in Lowestoft."

The UK is set to leave the EU on Friday, January 31, kicking off an 11 month transition period.

Mrs Mummery said: "Brexit is all they talk about in Brussels, and they have told me they are sad to see me go because I have changed the dynamic of the fisheries committee having been on the shop floor.

"Once we are out we will be able to take full control of our own waters and that will be a wonderful thing for Lowestoft.

"We have to look after the UK, and one job at sea could be worth thousands on land."

