Search

Advanced search

Rescue efforts after French trawler runs aground

PUBLISHED: 08:58 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:58 16 September 2020

The French trawler which ran aground off Corton sparking a call-out from Lowestoft Lifeboat. Picture: Tom Rashbrook/RNLI

The French trawler which ran aground off Corton sparking a call-out from Lowestoft Lifeboat. Picture: Tom Rashbrook/RNLI

Archant

A distress call from a French trawler that had run aground off Corton sparked a lifeboat call-out and major efforts to refloat the fishing boat.

The French trawler which ran aground off Corton sparking a call-out from Lowestoft Lifeboat. Picture: Lucy Edmonds/RNLIThe French trawler which ran aground off Corton sparking a call-out from Lowestoft Lifeboat. Picture: Lucy Edmonds/RNLI

The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat was called out at 9.23am on Tuesday, September 15 to go to the aid of a 23-metre trawler from Boulogne that had run aground.

Lifeboat Coxswain John Fox said: “We soon reached the vessel, which was near the North West Holm cardinal buoy off Corton village.

The French trawler which ran aground off Corton. Picture: Philip Holdsworth/RNLIThe French trawler which ran aground off Corton. Picture: Philip Holdsworth/RNLI

“The French trawler was only just on the edge of the sandbank and must have gone aground soon after high water.

“The vessel was rolling about on its keel. With our shallow draught we were able to get close to the trawler and our volunteer crew passed over our long towline to attempt to move the craft.

The French trawler which ran aground off Corton. Picture: Tom Rashbrook/RNLIThe French trawler which ran aground off Corton. Picture: Tom Rashbrook/RNLI

Despite pulling steadily and repositioning ourselves two or three times we were unable to move her.

“It was disappointing that we couldn’t get any movement but if there had been any swell we would have had more success but the sea was as flat as a pancake and with no swell at all the trawler was just sitting there as a dead weight.“

The French trawler which ran aground off Corton sparking a call-out from Lowestoft Lifeboat. Picture: Philip Holdsworth/RNLIThe French trawler which ran aground off Corton sparking a call-out from Lowestoft Lifeboat. Picture: Philip Holdsworth/RNLI

Neither the skipper or crew of five spoke good English, but with the help through the Coastguard service at Cap Gris Nez in France relaying messages from the fishing boat to UK Coastguard on the Humber, the language problem was overcome.

With the trawler potentially stuck until the evening high tide the vessel’s owners decided to charter a commercial tow.

The lifeboat returned mid afternoon to check on the welfare of the fishermen at low water, then the Lowestoft tug ‘EMS Defender’ assisted by support vessel ‘Genesis’ arrived on the scene.

As the water level rose with the tide coming in, the trawler was eventually refloated by the tug at 7pm and was able to head back to Boulogne under her own power.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk beach named one of the best on Earth

Gorleston beach wins TripAdvisor Award Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man in 20s dies after incident on river

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

How I gamed the system to get a coronavirus test

Sandra Squire found a work-around to book a test by putting in a postcode from another part of the UK. Photo: Norfolk Independent Group.

Driver hit on head by flying wing mirror in hit-and-run crash

The A1075 near Shipdham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Hopefully it goes very well for him’ - Burnley boss discusses Gibson’s move to Norwich for the first time

Ben Gibson celebrates City's win at Huddersfield with head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images