Freight train moved after blocking services in and out of Norwich railway station

PUBLISHED: 14:01 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 16 September 2020

Norwich Railway Station. A broken down freight train has blocked trains from London and Cambridge from getting in and out of Norwich. Pic: Archant

Archant

A broken-down freight train which sparked major problems for rail passengers, with trains from London and Cambridge unable to run in and out of Norwich railway station, has been moved.

Greater Anglia said the fault on the train, between Norwich and Diss at just before 1pm, had blocked all lines.

Engineers went to fix the train and have managed to get it moving again.

However, delay and disruption to services is likely to continue until 3.30pm.

But the 1pm service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street was cancelled, along with the 12.33pm service from Norwich to Stansted Airport and the 2.48pm service from Stansted Airport to Norwich.

The 10.48am from Stansted Airport to Norwich terminated at Wymondham, while the 11.30am from London to Norwich had to be terminated at Diss.

In a tweet, Greater Anglia and Network Rail apologised to passengers whose journeys have been affected.

Branch lines to Lowestoft/Great Yarmouth/Sheringham were not affected.

