Fourteen new affordable homes built in village

Published: 1:24 PM May 31, 2021

Outside the finished properties in Chapnall Close, from left to right: Nick Suiter, managing director of E N Suiter and Sons, Paul Newbold, director of development at Freebridge, Quinton Mitchell, -construction manager for E N Suiter, Simon Smith, Freebridge vice chair, and Martin Plaice, site manager for E N Suiter. - Credit: Ian Burt

Fourteen new affordable homes have been built in a Norfolk village.

Freebridge Community Housing has handed over the keys to the properties at Walsoken, near Wisbech.

The homes, on Chapnall Road and Chapnall Close, include six two-bedroom houses, seven three-bedroom houses and one four-bedroom house.

Paul Newbold, Freebridge’s director of development said: “Freebridge’s mission is to develop homes and create opportunities for people in west Norfolk and the development of these new properties in Walsoken is a great example of this.

“These homes have replaced buildings that were originally constructed in a non-traditional manner and as such were only ever intended to have a very limited lifespan.

"The new homes are modern, comfortable and are much easier to keep warm than what was previously there and will provide some much needed, great quality housing in the area for many years to come."

Nick Suiter, managing director of E N Suiter and Sons, the developer who built the properties, said: “It’s been great to be able to work with Freebridge on these new homes over the last year.

"Work on the site hasn’t happened in quite the same way as it would have done normally because of the situation with Covid-19, but we’ve managed to continue working when we’ve been able while making sure the highest levels of health and safety have been maintained.

"And despite the problems that the pandemic has brought we’re delighted to have handed over the completed properties to Freebridge on schedule.”

Freebridge vice chair Simon Smith said: “It’s been a challenging year to be building new properties but one that has shown more than ever how important a safe, warm place to live is.

"In the next few years, Freebridge will be investing millions of pounds in our existing tenants’ homes as well as providing more new properties to meet the growing local need.

"We are pleased that these homes in Walsoken have been delivered on time despite the underlying situation and are very happy to welcome those who will be moving in over the next few days.”