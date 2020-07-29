Two simple ways to help save lives in Norfolk

As part of our week-long series celebrating the 50th anniversary of Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS), we find out more about the free will writing service as well as the NARS lottery, which offers the chance to win cash prizes while supporting a worthwhile cause.

It costs money to provide life-saving care in the event of an emergency – something that Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) has been doing with aplomb for 50 years, yet the organisation receives no government funding.

All clinicians, including doctors, paramedics, nurses and first responders are volunteers, therefore do not receive a salary. As a result, the vast majority of money collected is invested straight back into the community in the form of equipment and vehicles that go directly towards the benefit of patients, who are all residents of Norfolk.

NARS relies entirely on the generosity and goodwill of the public so that they can continue to save lives. One way of raising funds is the NARS lottery, which is held four times per month and costs £1 for one entry. Entrants are not required to choose numbers, as it is effectively a sweepstake – the more times you enter, the more chance you have of winning.

You can enter the lottery on the NARS website via PayPal or with a credit or debit card, or you can print out a standing order form if you would like to set up a recurring payment each month (monies sent to NARS as part of the lottery are not GiftAid applicable).

Winners receive either a £25 or £50 cheque in the post, while all entrants can bask in the knowledge that they are helping to sustain an indispensable service that saves lives in Norfolk.

Another significant portion of funding that helps sustain the vital work that NARS does comes from those who leave donations to the medical charity in legacy wills. Kim Simper is a solicitor and founding director of Simper Law in Norwich.

“Like many people, I had never heard of NARS before,” says Kim. “I was a trustee of an elderly lady’s estate who had left money to Norfolk charities – and NARS was one of them. I’ve been quite in awe of them ever since.”

Kim sourced a donation of around £90,000, which enabled NARS to purchase their new response vehicle, a Volkswagen Transporter.

“NARS is run by a group of people who are entirely selfless,” Kim says. “They work in high pressure jobs and then they go out on their days off just to help people. I’m amazed at their energy and their willingness to put other people before themselves.

“Because I can’t help in terms of saving people’s lives, my contribution to NARS is that we will prepare wills free of charge for anyone who would like one, and under that scheme we would like for them to leave a gift in their will to NARS.”

Kim stresses that it is not necessary to put your hand in your pocket now – it isn’t until after you pass away that money gets paid out.

“If you planned to leave your estate to your children apart from £500 to NARS, that £500 comes out of the pot before it gets divided up,” Kim explains. “That money is a windfall to your children, so they don’t actually miss it.

“Whereas if you have to pay your solicitor to prepare your will, that might be a lot to pay out. With this scheme you don’t have to worry about that, as we will write your legacy will for free.”

The NARS free will writing service covers basic wills, therefore a large estate with inheritance tax and business planning may incur an extra charge. “We will always inform clients of extra charges in advance and we deduct the cost of a basic will from the invoice, so there will always be a benefit – whatever the size of the estate.

“NARS provides a service which everybody assumes is already paid for by the NHS – but it is absolutely not,” Kim says. “And while most of us hope we will never need it, a few pounds here and there will help NARS survive – and you’ll be thankful it’s still there when you need it most.”

For those interested in the free will writing service, simply contact Simper Law on 01603 672222 or visit simperlaw.com and indicate that you would like to make a will under the NARS legacy scheme.

For more information or to make a donation please visit nars.org.uk