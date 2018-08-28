Free training session to help drivers navigate NDR roundabouts

Driving instructor Martin Wright has organised the free event following reports of regular accidents and near-misses on the dual carriageway. Pic: Lauren De Boise. Archant

An awareness session to help drivers navigate the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) takes place in Thorpe ST Andrew next week.

Still of dashcam footage from NDR. Picture Martin Wright. Still of dashcam footage from NDR. Picture Martin Wright.

The NDR, now known as Broadland Northway, opened to traffic earlier this year.

But Norfolk County Council has already had to look at ways to improve its roundabouts following complaints from motorists.

Mr Wright, 49, who owns WrightLearn Driving Instruction, said: “The roundabouts are quite different in design to what people might be used to.

“So some people might need a bit of education or help on how to use them safely.”

He said a lack of attention, speed and failure to plan ahead were likely to be behind many accidents and near-misses.

The NDR safety awareness session takes place at the Town Hall in Fitzmaurice Park, Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew on Monday, November 19.

The sessions, which will advise people on how to navigate the road’s roundabouts, are on from 5pm to 6.30pm.

To attend, people need to book in advance by calling 01603 701048 or email office@thorpestandrew-tc.gov.uk by the end of today (November 16).