Teens offered free tickets to see orchestra

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra Archant

Free concert tickets are being offered to under-18s, to give teenagers the chance to experience a live orchestra.

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra is performing a selection of American greats in St Nicholas’ Chapel in King’s Lynn on Sunday (3.30pm).

It kicks off with Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, written to motivate Second Wotld War troops.

Viv McLean will perform George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F, bringing the Jazz Age to the audience.

It will be followed by four short movements of Company by Philip Glass and Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, the tale of Romeo and Juliet reworked for the gangs of New York.

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra is giving away 100 free tickets to under 18s. Tickets are £16 (free to under 18s), available from the box office on 01553 764864 or via www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk. Sunday’s concert starts at 3.30pm.