Linnets fans offered tickets and grub for Boxing Day clash by businessman

Published: 4:07 PM December 18, 2020

King's Lynn Town in action. Businessman and exiled fan Richard Skerritt is offering 10 supporters the chance to enjoy the Boxing Day game against Notts County for free - Credit: Ian Burt

An exiled football supporter is offering to treat 10 King's Lynn Town fans to a free ticket to the team's Boxing Day clash with Notts County, followed by a pint and sausage and chips.

Sussex-based businessman Richard Skerritt's offer was announced on social media by Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve, who said fans should message him on Twitter to apply. Mr Cleeve said it was "a super kind gesture".

Richard Skerritt, who is offering to buy 10 fans a ticket to the Boxing Day game at The Walks, with his wife Heidi - Credit: Richard Skerritt

Mr Skerritt, 54, who runs a financial planning firm based in Brighton, said: "I just thought it would be nice for some football fans, who may be finding things a bit difficult money-wise at the moment, to get out and watch some football with a pint and a bite to eat.

"As a company we do a lot for charities, big and small, so this seemed like a nice thing to do.

"I was brought up in King's Lynn until the age of 18 when I moved down to Brighton. My family still live in Lynn and I still follow the club.

"I am a Norwich season ticket holder - in the Snakepit of course - and get up to games when I can, but it's a 380-mile round journey from where I live, so I must be mad."

Mr Skerritt said he had not been to The Walks for 40 years but still followed the Linnets' progress and was enjoying their first National League campaign.

"I do want to get to see them when things have normalised a bit," he said.

Tickets for the Boxing Day game start at £22. Some 600 are expected to attend the game - less than half the ground's pre-coronavirus capacity of 1,400.

It will be the first league game for the Linnets since December 12, when the 19th-placed west Norfolk side held league leaders Torquay united to a 0-0 draw at The Walks.

Notts County are third as things stand, so Lynn can expect another tough day back at work after tucking into their turkey.