Free summer activities - find out how you can get involved

PUBLISHED: 11:40 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 05 July 2019

Summer activities for children have been held on Lowestoft beach to encourage youngsters to be more active. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Summer activities for children have been held on Lowestoft beach to encourage youngsters to be more active. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A popular programme of free activities for children is set to return this summer.

Summer activities for children have been held on Lowestoft beach to encourage youngsters to be more active. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Young people in Lowestoft and the surrounding areas can now sign up for East Suffolk Council's popular programme as it returns to town this month.

Back for a sixth consecutive summer, the School's Out activities are designed for children aged between nine and 16 with additional dates for five to eight-year-olds.

Summer activities for children have been held on Lowestoft beach to encourage youngsters to be more active. PHOTO: Nick ButcherSummer activities for children have been held on Lowestoft beach to encourage youngsters to be more active. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The activities are organised by the East Suffolk Communities Team in partnership with Suffolk Positive Futures, with support from Suffolk County Council, Sentinel Leisure Trust, Norse and Lowestoft Town Council.

Beginning on Tuesday, July 30, the activities will take place each Tuesday and Thursday on Lowestoft's South Beach.

Summer activities for children have been held on Lowestoft beach to encourage youngsters to be more active. PHOTO: Nick ButcherSummer activities for children have been held on Lowestoft beach to encourage youngsters to be more active. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Running until Thursday, August 22, activities will include tug of war, netball, tag rugby, dodgeball, cricket, rounders, futsal, volleyball, American football, climbing, boxing sessions with Ultimate Boxing and drama and musical theatre with the Marina Theatre.

At the final session on Thursday, August 22, there will be an 'It's a Knockout' style finale.

Activities will run from 1pm to 3.30pm. Children in receipt of free school meals will receive a free packed lunch and are invited to begin their activities at 11.30am.

This is supported by additional funding from the Department of Education, through a successful bid by Suffolk County Council.

As well as the activities on the South Beach, two other activity programmes will also run during the summer holidays.

Starting on Wednesday, July 31, activities for five to 16-year-olds will take place at Normanston Park between 1pm and 3.30pm.

The sessions will run until August 21, when the climbing wall will be available. Children in receipt of free school meals will receive a free packed lunch and are invited to begin their activities at 11.30am.

At Britten Field, activities start on Friday, August 2. Sessions will run each week, from 3pm to 7pm, until August 23. Children in receipt of free school meals (nine to 16-year-olds) will receive a free packed meal.

For more details, or to sign up for any or all of the sessions, please visit facebook.com/eastsuffolkcommunities or call 01502 523111.

