Free parking for Remembrance events

Remembrance Day parade in Lowestoft. MICK HOWES Archant

Visitors attending Remembrance events across East Suffolk will be able to park for free in selected council-owned car parks.

To support those attending Remembrance events in their communities, East Suffolk Council is offering free parking on Remembrance Sunday (Sunday, November 10) in the following car parks:

■ Beccles - Blyburgate, Hungate and Newgate car parks (1pm to 5pm)

■ Bungay - Priory Lane, Wharton Street and Scales Street car parks (1pm to 5pm)

■ Lowestoft - Royal Green, Claremont Pier, Kirkley Cliff, Clifton Road, Belvedere Road and Britten Centre car parks (9am to 1pm)

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "We want to show our support for those attending Services of Remembrance, which offer an opportunity for our communities to reflect and remember those who have served, and continue to serve, in the armed forces."

Signs will be in place on the tariff boards within each car park advising visitors of the free parking offer.