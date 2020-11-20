Search

Community launches lantern trail to lift lockdown mood

PUBLISHED: 08:19 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:23 20 November 2020

Faye Chamberlen celebrates her homemade lanterns for the Hellesdon Light the Night trail. Picture: Nicole Chamberlen

Nicole Chamberlen

Families will be able to bring out their creative side and light up a community for a lockdown lantern trail.

Faye Chamberlen celebrates her homemade lanterns for the Hellesdon Light the Night trail. Picture: Nicole Chamberlen

The Light the Night Lantern Celebration is taking place in Hellesdon where households are being encouraged to display homemade lanterns on their doorstep, windows or driveways from Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29.

It takes place the weekend before the second national coronavirus lockdown is due to end on December 2.

The trail was the idea of Kat Downes, who lives in Hellesdon, and wants to combat loneliness and anxiety felt during the dark and cold weather in the second lockdown.

Ms Downes, who works as a conference and events co-ordinator at the University of East Anglia, said: “The first lockdown brought the community together. Neighbours got to know each other through Thursday night celebrations and the sunshine meant we could enjoy gardens and fresh air.

“But winter can be isolating at the best of times but throw in a pandemic? It’s a nightmare. I thought that creating lanterns in the evenings would be a nice activity. It’s simple, low cost, and a socially distant project which would brighten Hellesdon streets while people took their daily exercise routes.”

MORE: Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

People can make their decorations from jazzed-up jam jars to willow lanterns but should try to recycle items from their home.

Ms Downes hoped the community would come together for the trail as they did during the first lockdown.

More than 160 people have already joined the Facebook group and care homes, local organisations, and community groups are also getting involved.

Participants on the trail are also supporting local causes with charitable goods donations over the weekend including Hellesdon Hampers, Hallswood Animal Sanctuary, Norwich Food Bank Arden Grove School and the Limes Care Home.

Ms Downes added: “The community spirit in Hellesdon is amazing. People are doing all they can to help make this a fab event.”

Anyone can take part in the free trail and can join the Hellesdon Light the Night Facebook Group to share pictures of their lantern progress and tutorials.

Social distancing rules apply to the trail.

