Search

Advanced search

Tandoori offering free half-term meals to ensure ‘children don’t go hungry’

PUBLISHED: 13:32 28 October 2020

Ali Anwar (right) and the Downham Tandoori team are offering free half-term meals for children in need in the community. Picture: Chris Biele

Ali Anwar (right) and the Downham Tandoori team are offering free half-term meals for children in need in the community. Picture: Chris Biele

Archant

A tandoori restaurant is offering free meals to children this half term to ensure they do not go hungry.

The Downham Tandoori restaurant in Downham Market. Picture: Downham TandooriThe Downham Tandoori restaurant in Downham Market. Picture: Downham Tandoori

Ali Anwar and his Downham Tandoori team in Downham Market decided to help those struggling in the local community following the government’s decision not to fund free school meals during half-term.

In a Facebook post, the Indian restaurant added the offer was “nothing to do with politics” but that they want to do what they can to help families struggling to feed their children.

You may also want to watch:

It said: “We don’t want to see any children from our community go hungry this half term. So we are offering free lunch time meals to anyone who needs it.

“No questions and no judgements will be taken.

“We want to help our beautiful community.”

Mr Anwar said the reaction was “very good,” with hundreds of people reacting to the post.

The lunches will be available every day this week and can be collected from the restaurant from 12pm to 1pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid fears over Cranswick workers’ living conditions raised weeks before outbreak

Breckland Council held a meeting in September about the living conditions in Watton of Cranswick workers. Picture: Marc Betts

Car smashes through hoardings at building site and ends up on beach

The car which crashed through the hoardings had to be recovered later in the day. Photo: Submitted

Britain’s poshest Christmas train is returning to Norwich

Train Manager Thomas Leonard on the Northern Belle in Norwich Station ready to take passengers for a luxurious Christmas journey in 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘I didn’t save her, she saved me’ - Woman’s joy at raising seagull chick while on furlough

Theresa's life has been transformed since Baby entered her life. PHOTO: Theresa McDonald

Christmas market and tree shop announced for Holkham Estate

Holkham has announced its Christmas programme, including behind-the-scenes tours Picture: Contributed by Holkham