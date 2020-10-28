Tandoori offering free half-term meals to ensure ‘children don’t go hungry’

Ali Anwar (right) and the Downham Tandoori team are offering free half-term meals for children in need in the community. Picture: Chris Biele Archant

A tandoori restaurant is offering free meals to children this half term to ensure they do not go hungry.

The Downham Tandoori restaurant in Downham Market. Picture: Downham Tandoori The Downham Tandoori restaurant in Downham Market. Picture: Downham Tandoori

Ali Anwar and his Downham Tandoori team in Downham Market decided to help those struggling in the local community following the government’s decision not to fund free school meals during half-term.

In a Facebook post, the Indian restaurant added the offer was “nothing to do with politics” but that they want to do what they can to help families struggling to feed their children.

It said: “We don’t want to see any children from our community go hungry this half term. So we are offering free lunch time meals to anyone who needs it.

“No questions and no judgements will be taken.

“We want to help our beautiful community.”

Mr Anwar said the reaction was “very good,” with hundreds of people reacting to the post.

The lunches will be available every day this week and can be collected from the restaurant from 12pm to 1pm.