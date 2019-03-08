Free fun day brings families closer to nature

Free family fun day at Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Archant

A park volunteer group have encouraged family to 'go wild' with a free fun day in Waterloo park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Free family fun day at Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Free family fun day at Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The friends of Waterloo Park organised a free fun day for families in Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Activities included tree identification, nature trains and the chance to get up close to some rescued animals such as birds, owls and giant snails.

The Roberts family from Taneger Close said: "We loved getting close to nature" while the Heartup family from Thorpe St Andrew said: "A great outdoor experience and the sunshine has made it even better"

Free family fun day at Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Free family fun day at Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The George family of Wild Road said: "It's a blessing living near this Park and we've enjoyed nature activities today. It's great that there's no extra costs and it's very friendly."

The event was held to coincide with Norfolk Wildlife Trust's '30 Day's Wile' campaign which encourages children and adults to go outside for random acts of wildness this June.