Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'What these guys are doing is amazing' - Charity giving out free water and food to homeless during heatwave

PUBLISHED: 14:36 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 25 July 2019

Andy Baker, Pathways support worker, (right) and Olly Holgate, mental health nurse for Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, giving out free water and food and sun protection to the homeless community in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Andy Baker, Pathways support worker, (right) and Olly Holgate, mental health nurse for Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, giving out free water and food and sun protection to the homeless community in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

Free water, food and sun protection is being handed out to homeless people as temperatures soar.

Andy Baker, Pathways support worker, giving out free food to Mark Digby, 56, who is homeless in Norwich, during the July heatwave. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIEAndy Baker, Pathways support worker, giving out free food to Mark Digby, 56, who is homeless in Norwich, during the July heatwave. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

The supplies are being given out across Norwich by the Pathways team, led by St Martins and supported by six other organisations.

Andy Baker, Pathways support worker, who goes out daily to offer help to rough sleepers, said: "A lot of the people we support drink alcohol so that dehydrates you. We are making sure people drink lots of liquid and trying to get them to stay indoors as much as possible."

As well as water, Mr Baker was giving out sun hats and sun cream as well as advice on where people can get help with accommodation and health issues.

Olly Holgate, a mental health nurse for Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Trust who is involved in Pathways, said the main risk the homeless community faced in the severe heat was heatstroke.

He added that there was also a risk of dehydration if people were taking a variety of substances.

"There is harm from dehydration as that will impact on people's mental health," Mr Holgate said.

You may also want to watch:

As well as food and drink, homeless people can get showers at the Arc on Pottergate and City Reach Health Services on Westwick Street.

Mr Baker added there was shelter available around the cities churches.

Mark Digby, 56, who has been living on the streets of Norwich for nine years, said: "The Pathways team do a really good job. It means I don't have to worry about anything for the rest of the day."

A 46-year-old man, who has been homeless in Norwich for the past five years, said: "The Pathways team is most-needed. What these guys are doing is amazing. It is hard work being homeless."

Pathways was launched in July 2018 and replaced a smaller outreach project run by St Martins to support street homeless.

Staff carry out checks around the city each day, Monday to Friday, as well as two early morning checks a week.

Its main aim is to support homeless people into accommodation.

Mr Holgate said: "There are a few people who I know would be dead if we had not interacted with them. There have been some real success stories of people getting jobs and into lives where they want to be."

Most Read

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Severe A11 delays after four vehicles collide while passing another crash

There have been two crashes on the A11 at Thickthorn. Picture Twitter/SouthNorfolkPolice.

Drunk mother found pushing seven-month-old daughter along major road

A149 at Rollesby. PHOTO: Google

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

Police contacted after caravans move onto recreation ground

Travellers have moved onto the recreation ground at Longwater Lane. Photo: Google

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Severe A11 delays after four vehicles collide while passing another crash

There have been two crashes on the A11 at Thickthorn. Picture Twitter/SouthNorfolkPolice.

Drunk mother found pushing seven-month-old daughter along major road

A149 at Rollesby. PHOTO: Google

Norwich’s Castle Mall announces another new store

Tim Sweeting, the CEO of YMCA Norfolk which is opening a new shop in Castle Mall. Pic: Archant library.

Norwich City fan knits the Canaries - but can you guess who is who?

Emma Beaugeard has produced a purler - a woollen version of every Norwich City player. Picture Emma Beaugeard.

Boyzone and Westlife duo Boyzlife are coming to Norwich

Boyzlife, featuring Brian McFadden (Westlife) & Keith Duffy (Boyzone), are coming to Norwich. Credit: M P Promotions.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists