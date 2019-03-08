Grooming salon to host free festive photo shoot for dogs

Dogs get ready for their festive photo shoot. Photo: Shelby Hornby Shelby Hornby

A dog grooming parlour in Norfolk is teaming up with a local photographer to offer festive pawtraits.

Shabby to Chic Dog Grooming on Town Green in Wymondham is inviting dog owners to bring their pets along to a free Christmas-themed photo shoot on Saturday, December 7 between 12pm and 4pm.

Local photographer Love Tate photography will be on hand to capture the canines on camera, and the photo session is free with the option to either buy a print or a digital file for £10 afterwards.

The grooming parlour said there is no need to book, just bring your dog along on the day.

You can buy a print of your doggy portrait. Photo: Love Tate Photography You can buy a print of your doggy portrait. Photo: Love Tate Photography

Pet owners can also opt for a plain pet portrait rather than one with a Christmas theme.