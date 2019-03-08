Search

Advanced search

Grooming salon to host free festive photo shoot for dogs

PUBLISHED: 14:18 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 12 November 2019

Dogs get ready for their festive photo shoot. Photo: Shelby Hornby

Dogs get ready for their festive photo shoot. Photo: Shelby Hornby

Shelby Hornby

A dog grooming parlour in Norfolk is teaming up with a local photographer to offer festive pawtraits.

Dogs get ready for their festive photo shoot. Photo: Shelby HornbyDogs get ready for their festive photo shoot. Photo: Shelby Hornby

Shabby to Chic Dog Grooming on Town Green in Wymondham is inviting dog owners to bring their pets along to a free Christmas-themed photo shoot on Saturday, December 7 between 12pm and 4pm.

You may also want to watch:

Local photographer Love Tate photography will be on hand to capture the canines on camera, and the photo session is free with the option to either buy a print or a digital file for £10 afterwards.

The grooming parlour said there is no need to book, just bring your dog along on the day.

You can buy a print of your doggy portrait. Photo: Love Tate PhotographyYou can buy a print of your doggy portrait. Photo: Love Tate Photography

Pet owners can also opt for a plain pet portrait rather than one with a Christmas theme.

Most Read

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

Man in his 70s dies in police custody

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

The restaurants and cafés selling leftovers on the cheap to cut food waste

From left to right clockwise, the Apiary Cake and Coffee House in Harleston, Take That café in Norwich, Morrisons at Riverside in Norwich and Yo Sushi in Norwich. Photos: The Apiary Cake and Coffee House, Neil Didsbury, Bill Smith and Simon Parker

Man airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to an incident near Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Do you know this man? Appeal after handbag stolen from bar

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a theft. Photo: Norfolk police

Man airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to an incident near Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

‘Aggression, division and fears of a bleak future’ – Sir Norman Lamb reveals his reasons for quitting

Former north Norfolk MP Sir Norman Lamb has revealed the divisions caused by Brexit soured the end of his Westminster career

Deano’s Premier League advice to Canaries

Dean Ashton fears for his old club in the Premier League Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists