Costa to give away free coffee for an entire day
PUBLISHED: 11:45 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 27 September 2019
Archant
Costa Coffee will be giving away free hot drinks from their Costa Express machines next week.
"Free coffee day" will take place from 12.15am on Tuesday, October 1 to 12.15am on Wednesday, October 2.
During this time lattes, americanos, cappuccinos, expressos and hot chocolates from self-serve Costa Express machines will be completely free of charge.
The machines are situated at convenience stores and petrol forecourts.
There are hundreds of machines across Norfolk and Suffolk but you can find your nearest Costa Express here.