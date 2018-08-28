Cafe owner giving back to community with free Christmas dinners

The Tea Pot Cafe in Swaffham is opening on Christmas Day to feed those in need. Owner Sandra Berryman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Christmas is a time for giving, and that’s a sentiment being taken to heart by Swaffham cafe owner Sandra Berryman.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

She has decided to open the Tea Pot Cafe on Christmas Day and provide a free festive dinner for more than 40 people.

Mrs Berryman, who took over the cafe in Plowright Place in February 2016, said: “We would like to thank all the suppliers, and the customer donations.

“We have got 41 people for the lunch, but we might have some cancellations, so people can check with us nearer the time.

“It’s a three-course turkey dinner, starting at 12.30pm. It’s for anyone who’s on their own. I did it the first year I was here, but not last year. “I did not enjoy last year and I’m on my own again.”

Her sister Sharon Lyon, from Manchester, who is spending Christmas with her, and her son Terrol Powers-Richardson will help on the day.