Norwich pub offers free pint to everyone who votes

PUBLISHED: 10:55 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 09 December 2019

Brewdog is offering a free pint to all general election voters. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brewdog is offering a free pint to all general election voters. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Valentyn Volkov

BrewDog Norwich will be offering a free beer to anyone who votes in the general election this Thursday.

BrewDog posted the offer on their official Facebook page, and said the party people vote for doesn't affect the offer, all voters can get a free pint.

All you have to do is "snap a selfie" outside your local polling station and show it at any UK BrewDog bar.

You can then choose from a pint of Punk IPA, Punk AF, Nanny State or Vagabond.

