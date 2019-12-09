Norwich pub offers free pint to everyone who votes

Brewdog is offering a free pint to all general election voters. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Valentyn Volkov

BrewDog Norwich will be offering a free beer to anyone who votes in the general election this Thursday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

BrewDog posted the offer on their official Facebook page, and said the party people vote for doesn't affect the offer, all voters can get a free pint.

All you have to do is "snap a selfie" outside your local polling station and show it at any UK BrewDog bar.

You can then choose from a pint of Punk IPA, Punk AF, Nanny State or Vagabond.

You may also want to watch: