Comedian Freddie Starr has died

PUBLISHED: 23:11 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 23:36 09 May 2019

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The comedian Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports.

Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain, The Sun said.

A post on Facebook and Twitter pages claiming to belong to Starr appeared to confirm the news.

A post said: "This is Freddie's manager

Freddie Starr in Norwich to sign copies of his book Unwrapped. Picture: Natasha LysterFreddie Starr in Norwich to sign copies of his book Unwrapped. Picture: Natasha Lyster

"Just to confirm Freddie has passed away. R.i.p to our greatest comedian of all time."

Merseyside-born Starr was the lead singer of the Merseybeat group the Midniters during the 1960s and rose to national prominence in the early 1970s after appearing on Opportunity Knocks.

He was known by fans for his eccentric and often unpredictable behaviour.

He played on the same night The Beatles had performed in Great Yarmouth at the ABC Cinema in 1963.

In 1986, he was famously at the centre of one of the best known newspaper headlines when The Sun splashed with: "Freddie Starr ate my hamster."

The story claimed Starr placed the small creature between two slices of bread and ate it at a friend's home after returning from a performance in Manchester.

But in his 2001 autobiography Unwrapped, Starr said the incident never took place.

During the 1990s, he starred in several TV shows including Freddie Starr (1993-94), The Freddie Starr Show (1996-98) and An Audience with Freddie Starr in 1996.

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

