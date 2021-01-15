Ofsted visits Norfolk school to see how it copes with Covid
- Credit: IAN BURT
Ofsted inspectors visited a Norfolk school as part of a national study into the impact of Coronavirus on the education system.
Two inspectors visited Fred Nicholson School in Toftwood on December 8.
Ofsted went to 1,200 schools in the autumn to see how England’s education system was coping with a return to full-time lessons.
Inspectors did not talk to pupils or parents at the 162-pupil school, but spoke to senior leaders.
The report, published on January 14, praised the school for providing alternative activities.
It said: "For the first four weeks, pupils attended school for two or three days a week, and accessed remote learning on the other days.
"Staff used this period to help pupils to re-establish relationships and acclimatise to normal routines."
Although pupils did not have access to some of the usual technical equipment, teachers altered activities to make sure children were still learning.
The report said: "Pupils have not accessed their normal range of therapies. For example, the hydrotherapy pool has not been available.
"Staff organise alternative activities, such as seated yoga, to help prevent loss of muscle tone."