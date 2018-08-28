Search

No Phone Zone: Frankie and Benny’s ban mobile phones in bid to ‘embrace family time’

PUBLISHED: 12:03 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:03 29 November 2018

Frankie and Benny's on Riverside in Norwich.

Frankie and Benny's on Riverside in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

A popular restaurant chain has become the first in the UK to ban mobile phones at its family tables.

Frankie and Benny’s has introduced ‘No Phone Zones’ across the chain’s 250 restaurants in an effort to spark the conversation at the dinner table.

Owned by The Restaurant Group, Frankie and Benny’s has become the first UK restaurant brand to trial a scheme – which runs from now until December 7 – that will see families who are willing to hand over their mobile devices to restaurant staff receiving free children’s meals in exchange.

Specialising in American-Italian food, the chain – which has restaurants in Great Yarmouth, Norwich, King’s Lynn, Wisbech, Ely, Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds – is introducing the “no phone” campaign to encourage diners to talk to one another at the dinner table instead of spending time on a mobile device.

If diners agree, their phone will be placed in a lockable box by restaurant staff, but those who do not wish to take part will not be forced to do so.

And as an incentive to families who do choose to part with their phones, kids will eat for free. During the promotion diners aged up to 14 will be able to eat from the restaurant’s children’s menu free of charge, with paying parents, if the family give up their mobile devices.

The promotion comes after Frankie and Benny’s commissioned a survey of 1,500 parents and children. It showed children want parents to spend less time on their phones and to spend more time talking to them.

The research found the main part of the day when mobiles get in the way is dinner time, when almost half (46pc) of children would like to take the device away, followed by family movie or television time (29pc) and holidays (24pc).

More than one quarter of adults (26pc) admitted to checking their phones during family meals.

A Frankie and Benny’s spokesman said: “We looked at various ways we could encourage people to engage more at the dinner table and found giving families a chance to part with their devices for a couple of hours a great way to bring them closer and embrace family time.

“Our staff will be actively encouraging customers and families to take part in the initiative but of course, we can’t force them to hand over their phones.”

The chain said it would look to roll out the initiative on a permanent basis if it proved successful.

