Published: 10:24 AM February 4, 2021 Updated: 10:34 AM February 4, 2021

The inquest into the death of Frank Fidegon was opened this morning - Credit: Norfolk Police

A 92-year-old man whose body was found in a field, died as a result of hypothermia.

The inquest into the death of Frank Fidgeon, from Bodham, was opened on February 4 after he was found in a field off Rightup Lane, Wymondham, on December 27.

The medical cause of death was stated as hypothermia with dementia a contributing factor.

Mr Fidgeon, who formerly worked in the technical education sector, had been reported as missing on Boxing Day after he failed to show up to a planned visit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The inquest has been adjourned to April 27, at the Norfolk Coroners' Court.

Mr Fidgeon was born in Hartlepool in November 1928.