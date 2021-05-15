Firefighters spend hours battling thatched house blaze

Published: 7:02 AM May 15, 2021

Ten fire crews are fighting to save a thatched house after its roof went up in flames. The blaze broke out in the detached property on The Street, Framingham Pigot, near Norwich, at about 8.15pm. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Dozens of firefighters spent hours tackling a blaze at a thatched home in a south Norfolk village after its roof went up in flames.

Crews were called to The Street in Framlingham Pigot at around 8.15pm on Friday evening and dozens of firefighters battled to stay on top of the blaze.

Ten fire crews are fighting the blaze that broke out in the detached property on The Street, Framingham Pigot, near Norwich. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

And while the flames were successfully quelled within the space of three hours, a single crew remains on scene this morning "taking a watching brief" - monitoring the home for any hot spots in case the fire was to reignite.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service today said the full extent of the damage was still being assessed, but that the occupants of the home would have been required to spend the night elsewhere.

They added that a full investigation into the cause of the blaze would already be under way and would carry on through the day.

Group manager Duncan Ashworth - Credit: Aaron McMillan

At the fire's peak, 12 crews were working on it, with teams from Acle, Attleborough, Aylsham, Carrow, Earlham, Great Yarmouth, Hethersett, Loddon, Long Stratton, Sprowston, Wroxham and Wymondham all assisting.

The blaze was extinguished by 10.51pm, with a single crew from Reepham replacing the teams after this point to monitor the scene and stand by in the event of the building reigniting.

The spokesman said thatched roof fires had proven particularly problematic for the service in recent weeks, given the dry weather experienced in April.

Group manager Duncan Ashworth, who was in charge at the scene last night, said that crew had been able to create fire breaks in the roof by tearing some of the thatch from it.

He added that some of the crews fought the flames while others worked towards salvaging items from inside the home.

He also confirmed that two people inside had been able to make an escape without suffering injuries.

He said: "On this occasion, it looks like we've managed to intervene in the thatch itself, and create fire breaks.

"Although the property will be damaged by the fire it will not be destroyed."



