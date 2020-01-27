Search

Floral tributes to woman in 30s after fatal crash

27 January, 2020 - 18:30
Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Archant

Flowers have been laid at the site of a crash where a woman in her 30s died.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, which happened around 9.30pm on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley on Saturday, January 25.

And a local councillor has called for safety improvements to the road, which has seen a number of fatalities over the past decade.

The woman's car, a blue Mazda, left the road and hit a tree next to a lay-by at a bend in the road, just north of the village.

As well as floral bouquets, personal messages, a teddy bear and other items have been left there.

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

One message read: 'taken too soon', and another read: 'You will be in our hearts forever'.

Dean Bailey, who lives in the road at nearby Lenwade and is a councillor on Great Witchingham Parish Council, called for swift action to be taken to make the road safer.

He said: "Road fatalities like this are horrendous. But they are so preventable.

"We don't take road fatalities and road safety seriously enough in this country. It's only when something happens to someone close to you that it really hits home."

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: ArchantFlowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Mr Bailey said there had been six fatalities between Attlebridge and Foxley on the A1067 in the past decade.

According to this newspaper's records from the past six years, the road has claimed the lives of A man in his 30s who died after a crash in April 21 last year at Bawdeswell, a man in his 20s on November 2017 at Great Witchingham, and an 87-year-old man on June 6, 2015, at Lenwade.

George Acheson, Fakenham town councillor, said that while the council did not have a position on the road, he personally had noticed it getting busier, and hoped that the planned western link to the Broadland Northway would reduce traffic there. Mr Acheson said: "The amount of traffic on that road has grown exponentially."

Fakenham mayor Gilly Foortse added: "This is tragic to have happened to someone at such a young age. Our condolences go to her family."

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw the manner of driving prior to the incident, or has dashcam footage, should contact the police's serious collision investigation team on 101, quoting incident number NC-25012020-414.

