It's not all about Canaries - fourth peregrine chick hatches at Norwich Cathedral

Feeding time for the peregrine chicks at Norwich Cathedral. A fourth chick has hatched in the box. Picture: Hawk and Owl Trust Hawk and Owl Trust

While most of the talk this weekend has been about Canaries, another type of bird is continuing to flourish in the fine city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A fourth peregrine chick has hatched in the Norwich Cathedral box within the space of three days.

The fourth chick hatched at 10.30am on Saturday, April 27, just 63.5 hours after the first one emerged from its shell.

You may also want to watch:

Peregrines have been roosting in a box on the cathedral spire since 2011 and thanks to work from the Fakenham-based Hawk and Owl Trust twitchers have been able to follow the family through hatching and fledging.

Zoe Smith, peregrine project officer for the Hawk and Owl Trust, said it will now be rough 35-44 days until the chicks leave the next.

A similar project is carried out St Johns Church in Bath and the fourth chick now shares a birthday with GA, the resident peregrine there, who also hatched on April 27.

• The Norwich cathedral peregrine webcam can be viewed at the Hawk and Owl Trust website.