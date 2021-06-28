Noise warning as airbase gears up for Fourth of July fireworks

Published: 4:03 PM June 28, 2021

RAF Lakenheath is planning a fireworks display to celebrate the traditional US Fourth of July holiday.

RAF Lakenheath has warned its neighbours with pets and livestock to expect a fireworks display later this week.

The airbase, in north-west Suffolk, said on Monday it would be holding an outdoor event ahead of the Fourth of July holiday this weekend.

The Covid-compliant event will be held on Friday, July 2, and will involve a traditional fireworks display.

It will start at around 10pm and will last for "roughly 10 minutes", a spokesperson for RAF Lakenheath said.

They added: "This announcement is provided so our neighbours, especially those with pets and livestock, have notice of the display.

"We also hope that our neighbours and local communities surrounding RAF Lakenheath will have clear skies to enjoy the fireworks display from their gardens."

RAF Lakenheath is home to the US Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, which consists of more than 4,000 military members.