Four stranded youngsters rescued on coastal marshland

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:28 PM June 12, 2022
Sun glistens on the mud as the tide ebbs at Thornham on a sunny spring day

Four people were at risk of getting stranded in Thornham Marshes this weekend - Credit: Chris Bishop

Four young people in danger of being stranded were rescued from a west Norfolk marshland as the tide rushed in.

The Hunstanton coastguard was called at 2.30pm on Sunday, June 12, after receiving reports of a group of youngsters in danger on Thornham Marshes.

The town's RNLI lifeboat crew was later launched just before 3pm to attend the scene alongside the Coastguard Rescue Team.

High tide was fast-approaching at 5.07pm, which would have meant the group would have got cut off from the shore.

The group were found by the rescuers who brought them to safety just after 4pm.

While idyllic, people visiting Thornham Marshes can fall into difficulty if they are not aware of rising tides.

In April, a mother and her six-year-old son had to be rescued after the child got stuck up to his waist in mud.

A spate of rescues that month prompted a warning to be issued by the RNLI and Coastguard. 



