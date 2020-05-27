Four year old cycles 5K to raise funds for preschool

Ruby Robotham, with her mum Kelly during her 5K cycle around Hellesdon for chairty. Picture: Kelly Robotham Archant

A four-year-old has cycled five kilometres to raise money towards a new sand-pit and wendy house for her pre-school.

On Sunday, Ruby Robotham, from Hellesdon, cycled, peddled and scooted five kilometres to raise a £85 for Hellesdon Primary School.

The youngster took on the challenge, accompanied by her mother Kelly Robotham and older brother Henry.

Cycling around the village she completed the cycle in one hour and 12 minutes.

Mrs Robotham, 29, who is chair of the Hellesdon Pre-School committee said the school, which is charity funded, had been forced to stop its monthly fundraising activities because of coronavirus, instead pupils were being encouraged to take on challenges.

Mrs Robotham said after completing the cycle Ruby said she felt “very sweaty but so pleased to tell her family and friends that she biked 5K.”

Hellesdon Primary School, in Kinsale Avenue, takes children from two years and nine months to school age.