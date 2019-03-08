Diversion in place and delays likely as road is closed for four weeks

New water mains are set to be installed as roadworks are carried out on The Street in Benacre. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as a road is due to be closed for four weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New water mains are set to be installed as roadworks are carried out on The Street in Benacre.

The road will be closed between April 1 and April 26 as Essex and Suffolk Water carry out the works.

While The Street is closed and a diversion route is put in place, access will be maintained to pedestrians and cyclists at all times.

The diversion will see traffic having to head south-east on The Street, before turning right and then left. Continue onto Lock’s Lane before turning right onto High Street/A12. After following the A12, turn right onto The Street.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the “mains laying project” is carried out by Essex and Suffolk Water.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.